2 former Sacramento Kings dancers claim harassment, retaliation against team in lawsuit

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Two former Kings dancers are suing the team and its choreographer claiming sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and retaliation.

The dancers, listed as Jane Does in the suit, claim that choreographer Matthew Day would touch the dancers on their backs, legs, and buttocks without permission during the 2022-23 season.

“It creates a very hostile work environment because not only are you witnessing something that you’re afraid is going to happen to yourself in public, but now you’re getting these private messages,” plaintiff’s attorney Ron Zambrano said.

Both dancers said in the suit Day would contact them on social media, with the messaging getting more and more frequent and inappropriate.

“Unwanted messages on social media DMs, asking if they want to do private lessons, sending his phone number,” plaintiff’s attorney Neama Rahmani said, explained messages one woman claimed she received.

The other woman said Day tried to get her to his personal studio, along with using her photo to solicit business with other companies, he said on her behalf.

The dancers said they made complaints to their dance coach, who forwarded them to the human resources department and were told that the Kings would handle the issue. Yet they say nothing was done to remove Day from his position and they were never contacted by HR.

“When these things were brought up to the organization, they did one thing, which was, ‘We’ll look into it,’ and then they did nothing,” Zambrano said.

The suit also alleges that the dancers were told to prepare one set of dances for auditions this season only to have them changed at the last minute. They claim that was done in order to retaliate against them in an effort to make sure they were no longer on the dance team.

In an email, a representative from the Kings said, “While we have not been served, we are aware of the recent filing. We take all allegations of harassment seriously. The organization does not comment on active litigation.”

The dancers are asking for back wages, loss of earnings and emotional distress.

