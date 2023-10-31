Trump asks a court to prevent Michigan secretary of state from leaving his name off the 2024 ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is asking a court to prevent Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson from leaving his name off the 2024 primary ballot. Trump’s attorneys made the filing Monday in the Michigan Court of Claims in response to efforts by activists who have asked a judge to order Benson to keep his name off the ballot. Activists point to a section of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment that prohibits a person from running for federal office if he or she has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the U.S. Their efforts mirror others around the nation that paint Trump as the inciter of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

