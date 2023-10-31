Keystone Resort opening Nov. 1 for the 2023-24 season

KEYSTONE, Colo. (KRDO) - After receiving more than a foot of fresh snow, Keystone Resort announced that they will open for the 2023-24 season on Nov. 1.

Keystone says that skiers and riders will have 2 miles of trails and access to a hike-to-terrain park on Spring Dipper. Beginners will have access to learning terrain at the top of the River Run Gondola, utilizing the Kokomo Carpet.

To celebrate opening day, guests who arrive early will be treated to free donuts and hot coffee, as well as prizes for our first-in-line guests. DJ experiences at the River Run base area and the Summit House at the top of the gondola will keep the party going throughout the day.

“Winter is here, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Chris Sorensen, Vice President and General Manager at Keystone Resort. “Our teams have worked so hard to make this day possible, and it is such a privilege to kick off what will be a really special year for us at Keystone. Later this season skiers will have lift access to Keystone’s high alpine terrain for the very first time, thanks to the debut of our high-speed, six-passenger Bergman Express chairlift. This new lift will be a game-changer for our resort and is just one of the many exciting things we have to look forward to this season!”

Starting Wednesday, the resort will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and until 7 p.m. during night skiing operations which will return this season on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays, starting at Thanksgiving.

For more information on what’s new and what to expect for the 2023-24, click here.