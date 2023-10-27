Woodland Park faces special education teacher shortage

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Of about 16 job openings in Woodland Park School District, at least eight are related to special education positions.

It's a huge problem facing Woodland Park parents, some of whom have to hire private tutors so their children can get an adequate education. Karen Francis, a parent of a now 18-year-old girl who has developmental disabilities, says she's paid for a teacher outside of school for the last two years on her own dime.

"It breaks my heart because it limits her. It's cutting her off from her full potential," Francis said.

Francis and other parents of kids with special needs say the problem is understaffing.

“We have some really fantastic special education teachers. They are just so short-staffed that a lot of times it's taken until now, from January ‘till now, to actually really start getting the services that my child needed,” Shannon Vollaro, Woodland Park parent, said.

Special education staffing shortages are not just a problem in Woodland Park, they are a problem statewide.

According to a recent report from the Colorado Department of Education, the greatest need for education professionals in the state is in special education.

In an email statement to KRDO, the Woodland Park School District said,

"As has been frequently reported, Colorado has a severe shortage of special education instructors. Woodland Park, like most school districts in the state, has job openings in special education. We fulfill needed services with employees where possible but have and will continue to contract services as necessary to fully meet student needs."