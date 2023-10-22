Skip to Content
News

Women facing first-degree murder charges after man dies from stabbing

MGN
By
New
Published 10:26 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A woman has been arrested after reportedly stabbing a man Saturday evening. 

Around 5:55 p.m., Colorado Springs Police officers were called to the 500 block of East Cedar Street; near Palmer Park and Yampa. 

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was taken to a hospital, but was soon pronounced dead. 

22-year-old Marianna Guerra was arrested and is facing first-degree charges. The investigation into this death is still ongoing. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content