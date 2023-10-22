Women facing first-degree murder charges after man dies from stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A woman has been arrested after reportedly stabbing a man Saturday evening.

Around 5:55 p.m., Colorado Springs Police officers were called to the 500 block of East Cedar Street; near Palmer Park and Yampa.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was taken to a hospital, but was soon pronounced dead.

22-year-old Marianna Guerra was arrested and is facing first-degree charges. The investigation into this death is still ongoing.