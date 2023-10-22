Norway’s 86-year-old king tests positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms

HELSINKI (AP) — Norway’s 86-year-old King Harald V has tested positive for the coronavirus and has mild symptoms. The king has been in frail health and had also tested positive in 2022, also with mild symptoms. The royal household said in a brief statement that his majesty has cold symptoms and stays at home. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre wished the king “a speedy recovery.” The Norwegian news agency NTB said Harald’s son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, would take over his duties for now. Despite health problems, he has been attending major public events in Norway and its Nordic neighbors. In September, Harald attended celebrations in Stockholm marking the 50th anniversary of Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf’s accession to the throne.

