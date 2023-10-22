FBI involvement in removing 180+ bodies from Colorado funeral home

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - The FBI released new information as to how they helped remove at least 189 dead bodies from the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colorado.

On Oct. 4, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office searched the Return to Nature Funeral Home's property after reports of a foul odor coming from the funeral home were made.

The FBI says their teams worked in conjunction with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, coroner's office, and other local partners to assess needs. Specialized support was given from the FBI's Technical Hazards Response Unit due to, "serious biohazard conditions and other hazards."

In a release, the FBI says they were tasked with documenting the crime scene and transferring bodies to refrigerated trailers to prevent further degradations, all while ensuring the safety of personnel working in the toxic environment.

"This is our commitment to our partners and our community: We will be with them for as long as it takes to ensure all hazards are mitigated, the conditions of the scene are fully documented, and all human remains are recovered in a dignified manner." Mark Michalek, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge

They add the conditions were mentally and physically challenging, working 12-hour days. Team members dressed in Class A hazmat suits could only be in the building up to 40 minutes at a time. They also had to be fully decontaminated when exiting.

Emotional wellness support was available for everyone working in those conditions.

The remains were transported to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office and families of the deceased are being notified as they are identified.

The FBI Laboratory Division's Disaster Victim Identification Squad, Evidence Response Team Unit and Colorado Air National Guard's Fatality Search and Rescue Team were also deployed to assist the FBI Denver Evidence Response Team and the Hazardous Evidence Response Team.