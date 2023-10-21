Egypt-Gaza border crossing opens, letting desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza has opened to let desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians running short of food, medicine and water in the territory that is under an Israeli siege. The crossing opened Saturday. More than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tons of aid began heading into Gaza. The trucks had waited near the crossing for days. Israel blockaded the territory and launched waves of punishing airstrikes following the Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas militants on towns in southern Israel. Many in Gaza, reduced to eating one meal a day and without enough water to drink, are waiting desperately for the aid. Hospital workers were also in urgent need of medical supplies and fuel for their generators.

By NAJIB JOBAIN, SAMY MAGDY and JOSEPH KRAUSS Associated Press

