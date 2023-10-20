New section of Creek Walk Trail is officially open in Manitou Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – On Friday, Manitou Springs officially cut the ribbon to open a new section of the Creek Walk Trail.

It's the third phase in the project and its focus was expanding the trail to ten feet wide to make it easier for people in wheelchairs to get around.

Along with expanding the width of the trail, the renovation included pavement to make more room for bicyclists and strollers.

It is the third phase of the project and it connects the trail from the Pool and Fitness Center to the Chamber of Commerce.

The goal is to have the trail go through the entire city and that will happen over three more expansion phases.

Joan Stang, a biker who uses the trial says the expansion is a great way to ensure safety.

"I do advocate for safe and accessible experiences for anyone outside of cars. And I would have to say being on a trail welcomes more of our new user groups, meaning someone who hasn't tried getting out of the car and wants to perhaps make an errand on a bike."

The project cost more than $500,000 and it was made possible by a donation of more than $400,000 from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The city asks users to be courteous by practicing good trial etiquette and to stay off to one side or the other whenever possible.