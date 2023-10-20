Horse therapy farm asks for donations and volunteers after “perfect storm” of setbacks

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) - Equine-assisted therapy farm Destinacion's Therapy and Maybell's Mission exists to help veterans and active duty military heal from trauma.

The farm offers both orthodox and unorthodox methods of healing, and offers free services to active duty military and their family, supported by donations and fees drawn from other clients.

Now, they're asking for help after what seems to be a perfect storm of setbacks for the farm. Owner and licensed psychotherapist, M.A., and E.A.G.A.L.A. Jennifer Wolf says that after the price of feed skyrocketed, the farm's truck broke. On top of that, donations and volunteer help have been down while she's facing some serious health issues that keep her from lifting anything.

Jennifer says that they were quoted over $8,000 without labor to fix the truck, which is used as a source of income when Wolf hauls things for other farmers.



"There's just a lot of things going on at one time for us here," Wolf said. "So we're really looking for help from the community."

The farm is home to 20 rescue horses, all of which help in equine-assisted therapy.

KRDO

"The horse mirrors them, and they kind of work together to get through this journey that they're on, to find better versions of themselves and heal the things they've been through," Wolf said.

She also offers psychotherapy sessions, specializing in military individuals.

To continue her mission, Wolf says they need help from the community. While donations are helpful, they also need volunteers willing to clean out stalls, feed horses or even assist in equine therapy sessions.

