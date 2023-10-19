Two-time World Champion Connor Fields to Speak at Vista Peak Breakfast of Champions Event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - With just days until Peak Vista Community Health Center holds its annual Breakfast of Champions, one Olympian explains how short a career can be.

Former Olympic athlete and BMX racing legend Connor Fields will be this year's keynote speaker.

The three-time Olympian and two-time world champion is coming to Colorado Springs next Wednesday to talk about facing mental health challenges.

As one of the world's greatest BMX racers, Conner went through his fair share of struggles with one of the worst injuries in Olympic history.

At seventeen years old Connor became the youngest rider ever to achieve a BMX World Cup.

However, at the 2021 Tokyo games, Connor crashed in what would be his last race ever leaving him to fight for his life while being taken away in an ambulance.

Despite the crash, Connor still has a strong love for his sport and is now coaching other riders through their own mental health challenges.

“A lot of times people do not have the tools and therefore if something bad happens, they just become kind of a victim to the situation. They can't get out of it. So to equip yourself with the tools to navigate a hard situation or a hard period of your life is massively important to get through to the other side and get back to being the best version of yourself that you can be," Connor said.

Peak Vista Community Health Centers is a nonprofit that provides health services through clinical programs.

Proceeds from next week's Breakfast of Champions event will launch a new mental health program designed to improve provider care in our community.

The breakfast will be held next Wednesday, October 25th at the Broadmoor Hotel.

To donate or find tickets to the event you can click here.