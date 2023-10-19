Travis Kelce spills on his NYC weekend with Taylor Swift

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — At least we can now definitely say Travis Kelce has been going out on dates with Taylor Swift.

In the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Swift and Travis Kelce’s weekend in NYC came up, of course.

Jason Kelce asked his brother about the conversation over video circulating online that showed Travis and a member of Swift’s security team as she excited a car.

“I didn’t push him. I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him,” Travis Kelce said. “If I would’ve pushed him he probably would’ve turned around and tased me.”

He and Swift appeared – separately – on “Saturday Night Live” and later out and about in the city holding hands.

Travis Kelce declared that Swift’s security team is “great.” His brother asked if he’s felt the need to enact any security protocol of his own in order to protect Swfft.

“I feel like whenever I’m on a date I’m always having the sense of like, I’m a man in the situation, I’m like protective, yeah for sure,” Travis Kelce said. “You always kind of have that feeling, or that self-awareness, I guess.”

Note the “on a date” portion of that.

He hosted “SNL” back in March and on Wednesday’s podcast episode, he talked to Jason Kelce about his most recent appearance, which was a surprise.

Travis Kelce showed up briefly in a skit about the NFL making a big deal of him going out with Swift. She introduced her friend and collaborator, Ice Spice.

“It was fun catching up with everybody over at ‘SNL,’” Travis Kelce said. “I miss those guys. Guys and girls, I should say.”

