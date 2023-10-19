Skip to Content
Gorgeous fall weather through the weekend

By
today at 8:24 AM
Published 8:06 AM

Gorgeous fall weather on tap through the weekend... before big changes arrive middle of next week.

TODAY: Another wonderful fall day with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s region wide.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and crisp fall temperatures overnight with morning lows dipping into the low and mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Sunny to partly cloudy skies and mild weather through early next week. Temperatures in the 70s and 80s Friday... and gradually milder Saturday and Sunday. We'll see much cooler air move in Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for rain and snow showers.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

