Pueblo County is less than one month away from an election: What to expect

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo County is less than a month away from an election.

The elections department has revamped its new building, installed more equipment, and launched its new website.

Pueblo County has trailed behind neighboring counties in terms of updating election technology and equipment for quite some time, causing some delays in the ballot counting process.

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Candace Rivera is hoping the process to get results out will be a little faster this year thanks to some upgrades.

"We do give the same respect to the first ballot and the last ballot, so we will respect all ballots and we will get election results as fast as we possibly can. We've doubled our signature verification team and our tabulators," said Rivera

The elections department is welcoming more election equipment into their new building on the corner of 8th St. and Main St. They hope it helps get results out quicker.

"We also had two tabulation machines and now we've doubled that to four. So that process has increased, and to make things faster, we have also added new voting machines," said Dan Lepik, Elections Director.

Pueblo County leaders have also launched a new and improved website as well. Voters will also be able to find election results on this new website.

"It needed to be revamped a very long time," said Rivera.

"It's just easy for the community to make it easier to know what's happening in this office for complete transparency to the public," said Rivera.