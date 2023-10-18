Skip to Content
House fire under investigation after one person was found dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- An investigation is underway following a house fire on Yuma Street. 

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Communications Center was notified of the fire at the 600 block of Yuma Street on Tuesday, October 17, at around 3:06 p.m. 

When the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) arrived, they found an active fire inside the home, and in an effort to put it out, they discovered that someone had died inside of the residence. 

The CSPD Bomb/Arson and Homicide Units responded to the scene and at this time, the cause and origin are still under investigation by CSFD officials. 

They added further follow-up investigations into the cause of the fire and death of the individual will be conducted by the Bomb/Arson Unit.

