Hanover School District meets to address concerns surrounding transportation

October 18, 2023 11:34 PM
HANOVER, Colo. (KRDO) - On Oct. 18, the Hanover School District met to address the many concerns surrounding the district. The most pressing problem is the six bus drivers they fired just three days prior.

To fill the gap, the district contracted other bus drivers from Student Transportation of America to drive kids in the district to school.

However, multiple school board members raised concerns about the safety of bus drivers. Board members say they received calls from concerned students and parents who witnessed school buses drive straight over train tracks and ignore other school bus driving policies.

"I got calls from parents today -- Bus driver did not stop at a railroad crossing --   Bus stop.  Bus drivers going off the road three times  -- Stopping for students, the arm never comes out," said Ed Sweazy, the school board treasurer.

The contract is also expensive, costing the department around $500 thousand dollars. The question many raised was whether the district could sustain the cost of the contract long-term.

As a conclusion to the motion, the board agreed to schedule a work session to reconsider the contract and extended the motion to approve the contract until Feb. 1st.

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

