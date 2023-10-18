Skip to Content
Denver International Airport announces new site location for consolidated rental car facility

Denver International Airport
Published 7:17 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Denver International airport (DEN) has announced a new site location for a rental car facility. 

In order to serve its 120+ million passengers, the DEN stated they need at least 16,130 parking spaces. Its current rental car program only uses about 12,760 of those spaces. 

Currently, a customer must take an individual car rental company shuttle to a surface parking lot. The new rental car facility will provide a one-stop-shop for all rental car companies to make access easier for customers. 

After evaluating three different location sites, DEN officials stated they determined the current employee lot along 78th Avenue, just north of Pena Boulevard and east of Jackson Gap, will provide DEN and DEN customers with the most benefits for future growth. 
Officials added a major benefit of this location is the potential to extend an Automated People Mover (APM) along 78th Avenue to serve additional public or employee parking, additional transportation modes, as well as commercial development as the current sites are redeveloped.

