CSPD: Body found in drainage culvert is victim of 2022 homicide

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says human remains were recently recovered and have been identified as the victim of a 2022 homicide.

According to CSPD, an anonymous tip on Oct. 5, 2023, led to the discovery of human remains inside a bag in a drainage culvert near the 500 block of West Polk Street, just east of I-25 and south of Fillmore St.

CSPD said an autopsy was conducted on Oct. 6 and the remains were positively identified as those of Daxcimo Ceja of Colorado Springs. He had previously been identified as the victim of a homicide but his remains had not been located.

The investigation into Ceja's homicide began on March 30, 2022, and on April 5, 2022, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for murder in the first degree for 38-year-old Deka Simmons of Colorado Springs, CSPD said. Simmons was arrested on April 7, 2022. The department said investigators were able to identify Ceja as the victim but were unable to locate his body.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.