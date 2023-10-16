Skip to Content
Pueblo Co. Sheriff's Office asks for public's help in locating missing woman

Published 1:23 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

According to the PCSO, 74-year-old Mary Jane Jacobs, who also goes by Jane, was last seen leaving her home in the Red Creek Ranch area at about 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. She was driving a 2022 gold Ford Escape with Colorado license plate BKXV9.

Jacobs is described as 5'5" tall, 165 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. She may be wearing a bathrobe and or sweats and pink and black flip-flops.

If you have seen Jacobs or her vehicle, you are asked to call the PCSO at (719) 583-6250.

