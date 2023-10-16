Colorado Springs Police still searching for suspect in fatal September hit-and-run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the community for help finding the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

On Sept. 21, at 2:08 a.m., officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Fountain Blvd. and Murray Blvd. involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. CSPD said the pedestrian died on the scene and the suspect vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

The El Paso County Coroner identified the victim as 47-year-old Tawnya Wever of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, the suspect vehicle is a black 2019-2021 Honda Passport. The vehicle might have damage to its front end.

CSPD provided an example photo of what the vehicle looks like:

Example photo of suspect vehicle

The vehicle was last seen driving east on Fountain Blvd. toward Jet Wing Dr.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000; to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

This was the 34th fatal crash in Colorado Springs so far in 2023. There had been 41 fatal traffic crashes this time in 2022.