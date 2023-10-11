NB I-25 to be closed for hours near Fountain for death investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) reports Wednesday afternoon that a death investigation on northbound I-25 will keep that side of the interstate closed for several hours.

According to FPD, they received a report of a physical altercation occurring between two individuals on the northbound side of I-25 at approximately mile marker 133 just before 2 p.m. This is just north of the Mesa Ridge Pkwy/Highway 16 exit and the South Academy Blvd. exit.

FPD said first responders located the individual on the side of the highway and they were not conscious or breathing. Life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful.

I-25 was closed on the northbound side at exit 132 when emergency personnel first arrived and the FPD says it is expected to be closed for the next several hours. Alternate routes are advised.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Fountain Police Department at (719)-390-5555.

To remain anonymous, please contact the Fountain Police Department tip line at 719-382-4200 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.