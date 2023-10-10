Thieves use forklift in attempt to steal ATM from Ent Credit Union in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating the theft of an ATM from an Ent Credit Union Monday night.

According to CSPD, the thieves used a forklift to try to remove the ATM from the Ent on Jet Wing Dr. on the southeast side of town. When officers arrived on scene early Tuesday morning, they found the ATM completely mangled and the roof above it torn up.

An employee told KRDO that the thieves were not successful in their attempt as the machines are nearly impossible to break into.

The Ent Credit Union remains open and CSPD said the attempted theft is under investigation.