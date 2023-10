KRDO has a crew headed to the area of the fire to learn more. We will provide updates.

Not long after issuing the warning, it was lifted.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) issued a pre-evacuation warning Tuesday afternoon for a wildland fire near Highway 94 and Peyton Highway in eastern El Paso County.

