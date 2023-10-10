Skip to Content
Mountain snow and cooler arrives Thursday

Partly cloudy and warm through Wednesday... then much cooler air arrives with mountain snow in the forecast.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds ahead for Tuesday afternoon with highs topping out in the 70s and 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool overnight. Wednesday morning lows will dip into the mid and upper-40s.

EXTENDED: Major changes coming our way over the next 72-hours. Warm and windy Wednesday afternoon across the plains... with mountain rain and show developing during the day. Much colder temperatures ahead for Thursday and Friday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Highs Thursday and Friday will drop into the 50s. We are now expecting freezing overnight lows for both Friday and Saturday morning. The central mountains may see 2 to 4 inches of snow. We'll undergo a slow warming trend for Saturday and Sunday.

