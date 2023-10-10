“Let’s Talk Guns, Colorado” statewide campaign promotes personal responsibility for firearms

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) Office of Gun Violence Prevention has launched a statewide education and awareness campaign to help reduce gun violence and promote firearm safety across the state.

The new “Let’s Talk Guns, Colorado” campaign is intended to increase awareness and understanding among Coloradans about state and federal laws and existing resources relating to gun violence prevention.

Campaign topics will include a range of gun safety laws and best practices related to the safe storage of firearms, how to report a lost or stolen firearm, and how to request an extreme risk protection order.

Coloradans can also visit the campaign website for information on safe gun ownership checklists, the process for requesting the temporary removal of access to firearms from someone who may pose a significant risk of harming themselves or others, and more.

The CDPHE also stated the campaign will include information on how people can access mental health and substance use treatment and support, including suicide prevention services.

According to CDPHE’s Vital Statistics Data, there were around 6,380 firearm deaths among Colorado residents between 2016 and 2022.

Among those deaths, officials state 72.1% were intentional self-harm incidents or suicides, 23.7% were assaults or homicides, 2.6% were due to legal intervention, 0.9% were unintentional, and 0.7% were due to an undetermined manner.

For more information about the “Let’s Talk Guns, Colorado” campaign visit the link above in English or www.ColoradoHablemosdeArmas.com for resources in Spanish.

In addition, Coloradans can visit the Office of Gun Violence Prevention web page to learn about the office’s ongoing work to reduce gun violence across Colorado.