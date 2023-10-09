Beautiful fall weather through Wednesday

Terrific fall weather through the middle of the week before much colder air arrives.

TODAY: Sunny skies and warm temperatures to start the week with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

TONIGHT: Generally clear skies overnight with morning lows Tuesday dipping into the mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Warm through Wednesday with highs in the 70s and 80s. A colder trough of low pressure moves into the region on Thursday bringing mountain snow and rain showers with highs in the 50s and 60s. Friday and Saturday morning will likely feature some our first sub freezing temperatures for the Pikes Peak area. Gradually warmer Saturday and Sunday as highs climb back into the upper-60s and low-70s by Sunday.