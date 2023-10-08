An Israeli airstrike kills 19 members of the same family in a southern Gaza refugee camp

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Nasser Abu Quta lost 19 members of his family in an instant when an Israeli airstrike blew up his home in a crowded refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. The bombardment followed a big, multi-front attack by Hamas militants on Saturday that so far has killed over 700 people in Israel. Abu Quta doesn’t understand why Israel struck his house. He insists there were no militants in his building. The Israeli military has not responded to a request for comment about the strike. The army says that it conducts precision strikes aimed at militant commanders or sites and that it doesn’t target civilians. But human rights groups say they have identified a pattern of attacks on residential buildings.

