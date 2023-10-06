Colorado Springs Police investigate crash involving truck and motorcycle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An investigation is underway after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.

Thursday at 7:12 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of W. Woodmen Rd. and Marksheffel Rd. on reports of a crash.

Police determined the truck and motorcycle were traveling eastbound on Woodmen Rd. The truck was stopped for traffic when the motorcycle ended up rear-ending the truck. One person was taken from the scene with serious, life-threatening injuries.

CSPD said speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the investigation.