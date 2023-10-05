Suspect identified in Wednesday standoff/shooting of Pueblo police officer

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has identified the suspect who law enforcement says shot a Pueblo police officer who was responding to a domestic violence call on Wednesday.

The PCSO said 23-year-old Deon Council-Rivera was arrested on multiple felony charges in connection to the shooting of the officer, including three counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of attempted first-degree assault, domestic violence, menacing with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, third-degree assault, and child abuse.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), two officers were responding to the 4200 block of Surfwood Lane on a domestic violence incident with weapons around 9:11 a.m. Wednesday. Once at the scene, police removed a female from the residence.

While officers were trying to make contact with the suspect, he opened fire, according to the PPD. One of the two officers was hit. The PPD the officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing body armor at the time of the shooting. His condition is unknown at this time.

After the officer was shot, multiple other officers responded and surrounded the residence, including the SWAT team. Nearby homes were put on a shelter-in-place. District 60 confirmed Roncalli STEM Academy was briefly on lockdown before being put on a secure perimeter.

The suspect eventually came out of the residence and was taken into custody.