Sunny and mild, but much cooler Friday

Published 7:17 AM

Mainly sunny and mild Thursday, then much cooler Friday.

TODAY: Another beautiful fall day across southern Colorado with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight. Morning lows Friday will dip into the low-40s.

EXTENDED: Much cooler air gets pulled into the region on Friday... and highs will only reach the upper-50s and low-60s. High pressure builds across the region with warming temperatures through the weekend. Highs will climb back into the 70s and 80s for Saturday and Sunday and the mild weather will continue through the middle of next week. 

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

