PSG and Kylian Mbappé humbled by Newcastle United in Champions League

<i>Michael Regan/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images</i><br/>Kylian Mbappé has failed to sign a new Paris Saint-Germain contract until past the end of this season.
By John Sinnott, CNN

(CNN) — Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé suffered a chastening defeat in the Champions League group stages, losing 4-1 at the hands of Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Newcastle were 2-0 up at half-time courtesy of goals from Miguel Almirón and Dan Burn. Newcastle grabbed a third early in the second when PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to stop Sean Longstaff’s powerful angled shot.

Lucas Hernández pulled a goal back for PSG, but a superb shot from Fabian Schär restored Newcastle’s three-goal advantage.

The win put Newcastle top of Group F with four points, a point ahead of PSG. Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan shared a goalless draw in the “Group of Death’s” other game.

More to follow.

