Pueblo Centennial and Pueblo Central singing the right note ahead of the Bell Game

It'a that time of year again. Bell Game time. The longest running high school rivalry west of the Mississippi, featuring Pueblo Centennial versus Pueblo Central, "The tradition and all of the like. Like, the atmosphere is just. It's unreal. Like, it's so fun to be around," says Isaiah Anaya Pueblo Centennial linebacker. Josiah Barela of Pueblo Central adds, "It's amazing. The butterflies you feel on game day, especially. Nothing. Nothing compares to it. No other sport really compares to that."

It's just never quiet. It's always loud, never quiet. Whether it's the music, the band, the crowd, always exciting to be there, no matter if you're winning or losing," says Ryan Martinez, Pueblo Centennial quarterback.