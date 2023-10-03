Skip to Content
Hwy 115 closed Tuesday afternoon due to crash north of Penrose

Published 1:00 PM

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday that Highway 115 was closed between Colorado Springs and Penrose due to a crash.

According to CDOT, the closure is 11 miles north of Penrose, between County Road F45 and Barrett Road.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed that one person died and two others were transferred.

CDOT said delays should be expected and slower speeds are advised on Highway 115.

