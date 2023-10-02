Skip to Content
USPIS offering reward for information on mail theft in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects who reportedly stole mail from an apartment complex in Colorado Springs.

According to the USPIS, the suspects pictured above stole mail from the Quail Run Apartments at 1690 Dublin Blvd. in Colorado Springs. The alleged theft happened on Sept. 25, 2023.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455. After calling, say “law enforcement” and reference case no. 4006297-MT.

