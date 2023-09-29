Russian para-athletes permitted to compete under neutral flag at Paris 2024 Games after IPC vote

By Matt Foster, CNN

(CNN) — Russian para-athletes will be permitted to compete under a neutral flag at next year’s Paris 2024 Games after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) voted against a full suspension of Russia’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) on Friday.

The vote was held at the IPC’s General Assembly in Bahrain.

“IPC members voted 90-56 in favour of a motion to partially suspend NPC Russia (with six members abstaining),” the IPC said in a statement. “This decision was taken after members initially voted against a motion to fully suspend NPC Russia by 74-65 (with 13 abstentions).”

The partial suspension of the Russian NPC for breaches of constitutional membership obligations means Russian para-athletes “will be eligible to participate in an individual and neutral capacity (this means no teams) in the Paralympic Games,” according to the statement.

A full suspension would have meant no Russian para-athletes could compete at the Paris Games.

“In each case, this is subject to athletes and support personnel meeting such conditions of participation set by the IPC Governing Board. NPC Russia is also not allowed to organise any sport event/competition involving other IPC members,” the statement added.

CNN reached out to the Ukrainian and Russian Paralympic Committees for comment on the decision but did not immediately receive a response.

The Russian NPC retains the right to appeal Friday’s decision to the IPC’s independent appeals tribunal. Should any appeal be rejected, the suspension passed will run through the 2025 IPC General Assembly.

The IPC banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the 2022 Winter Paralympic in Beijing after multiple teams threatened not to compete at the Games if they were permitted.

A vote will be made at the IPC meeting later on Friday as to the ability of Belarusian para-athletes to compete.

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) 140th Session takes place in Mumbai from October 15 through 17, where similar votes will be held regarding Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics takes place from August 28 through September 8.

