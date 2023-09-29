Mt. Carmel ready to step up to help Veterans financially should federal govt. shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - With a pending governmental shutdown looming over the minds of many veterans and active duty military or governmental employees, Mt. Caramel Veteran's Association is ready to step up financially for families who may be missing a paycheck over the next month.

Army Veteran Brand Lecocq says that these governmental shutdowns loomed often during his 12 years of service.

"Initially, as a junior soldier at the time, for the first couple of shutdowns or potential shutdowns, it was a little nerve-wracking because we really didn't know, hey, we're going to lose pay or we're going to be able to, you know, feed ourselves," Lecocq said.

Lecocq served during the 2018 shutdown and said that he didn't face any financial consequences as a result, but he does remember the emotional turmoil these political events caused, especially for those without families.

"Looking back now, we should have had a backup plan. We should have said, hey, if it does happen, here are your options," Lecocq said.

He also encouraged people to look into their options. For Colorado Springs Veterans who rely on governmental support, Mt. Carmel Veteran's Service Center is ready to step up.

"If someone is struggling, Mount Carmel works with our partners to make sure that we can help them get over the hump," Executive Director of Mount Carmel Robert McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin explained that Mount Carmel offers financial assistance, short-term loans, and job counseling to veterans who need it, especially in times of crisis like this.

"A good example of a crisis like this is 2020 with COVID. Many philanthropic organizations put money into providing immediate services, and Mount Carmel was able to provide services for rent assistance, for food assistance," McLaughlin said. "We do that every day and we are going to continue to do it."

For more information about how to get connected to resources at Mountg Carmel, click here.