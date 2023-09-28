What we know about a rural Colorado crime scene near where Suzanne Morphew was found

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - 13 Investigates is learning more about a crime scene where state agents were believed to have found the remains of missing Chaffee County woman Suzanne Morphew.

Morphew went missing on Mother's Day in 2020. Wednesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced her remains were found near Moffat in Saguache County on Sept. 22, 2023. The El Paso County Coroner confirmed the remains belonged to Morphew on Sept. 27, 2023.

Saguache County, Sept. 28, 2023

Just south of Moffat, tattered crime scene tape was found road near mile marker 103 on Highway 17 - roughly 50 minutes south of her Salida home.

Saguache County, Sept. 28, 2023

We spoke with the Moffat Fire Chief and several other community members who confirmed they saw investigators with the CBI.

The CBI, however, has yet to officially confirm this scene as the exact location where she was found.

13 Investigates reached out to the Denver lawyer who represented Morphew's husband when he was originally charged with her trial.

Attorney Iris Eytan, the lawyer for Barry Morphew, provided our team with a statement on his behalf. In it, Eytan alleged investigators never initially searched where her body was found "because they only focused on Barry being the suspect."

Eytan provided a map the FBI reportedly used when reviewing Barry's whereabouts the day before Morphew's disappearance.

Eytan Law

The statement went on to question what happened to the other individuals found in this area of Saguache County, including Edna Quintana - the woman the CBI said investigators were originally searching for when they found Morphew's remains.

Read the full statement below: