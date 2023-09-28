Skip to Content
Sunny and very warm temps again today

today at 7:47 AM
Published 7:36 AM

Temperatures soar to near records for Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny and very warm this afternoon with a dry SW flow aloft. We'll see temperatures ranging from upper-80s to the mid-90s this afternoon, with dry conditions across Colorado.

TONIGHT: Clears skies and mild overnight with Friday morning lows in the low to mid-50s.

EXTENDED: Sunny and warm through the start of the weekend and then gradually cooler temperatures into the middle of next week. Highs Friday will max out in the 80s and 90s. A trough of low pressure moves across the region starting on Sunday... with temperatures dipping into the 70s by Wednesday. 

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

