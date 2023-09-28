Skip to Content
Gov. Polis takes action to keep national parks open if federal govt. shuts down

Courtesy: National Parks Service
Published 4:09 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis' office says he has taken action to keep Colorado's national parks open in the event of a federal government shutdown.

A statement released Thursday by Polis' office says he has issued an Executive Order directing the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to develop a plan for continued operations and resource protection of Colorado’s national parks and other federal lands in the event of a federal government shutdown. 

The statement says the executive order directs the Colorado DNR to work with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to develop a plan for continued operations of the state's four national parks and federal lands through a federal shutdown and submit the plan to the Governor’s office. 

According to the governor's office, last year, more than 5.5 million people traveled to Colorado to visit the national parks and spent more than $695 million while they were in the Centennial State.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

