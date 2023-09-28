Gov. Polis takes action to keep national parks open if federal govt. shuts down

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis' office says he has taken action to keep Colorado's national parks open in the event of a federal government shutdown.

A statement released Thursday by Polis' office says he has issued an Executive Order directing the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to develop a plan for continued operations and resource protection of Colorado’s national parks and other federal lands in the event of a federal government shutdown.

The statement says the executive order directs the Colorado DNR to work with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to develop a plan for continued operations of the state's four national parks and federal lands through a federal shutdown and submit the plan to the Governor’s office.

According to the governor's office, last year, more than 5.5 million people traveled to Colorado to visit the national parks and spent more than $695 million while they were in the Centennial State.