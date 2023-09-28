Car thefts up nearly 20% in Colorado Springs this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to recent data from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), car theft rates are up 18 percent in Colorado Springs as compared to last year.

CSPD said there were 440 auto thefts in August alone, an all-time high.

CSPD says that there have been 2,664 stolen vehicles since January 1st. The department also says that it's typical for car thefts to happen in groups.

This increase comes during the same year Colorado lawmakers made it a felony to steal a car of any value. Colorado Springs City Council member Dave Donelson says that there's still room for improvement in the law.

"One problem is [a] joyride is still a misdemeanor," Donelson said. "So if someone steals your car and just joyrides it, that's still a misdemeanor."

Amber Basse is one of the victims of these rising statistics. Her Jeep was stolen from her son's apartment complex ten days ago. She says that she talked to neighbors, and many others were stolen from the same location on the same night.

Amber Basse- Stolen Jeep.

The Jeep belonged to her ex-boyfriend, Ethan Montoya, who was murdered eight years ago. She says the car has sentimental value to her because he previously owned it.

"It's irreplaceable. It's something to remember Ethan by. It's very well known not only to just friends and family but well known but from high school," Basse said.

Statewide, however, there has been a decrease in car thefts, according to statistics reported by our partners at 9News.

According to CSPD, about 23 percent of all stolen vehicles are Kia or Hyundai vehicles. According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, in February of this year, both vehicle manufacturers are providing free safety and anti-theft software updates and modifications to the vehicles for those that lack an immobilizer or other security features.

