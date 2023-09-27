Striking actors and Hollywood studios to restart talks days after writers announce a new tentative labor contract

By Jon Passantino, CNN

(CNN) — Striking actors and the Hollywood studios will resume negotiations on a new labor contract on Monday, SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, said Wednesday, the same day writers ended their own strike in the entertainment industry.

Several executives from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers member companies will be attending the meetings, the union said.

The development comes a day after leaders of the Writers Guild of America voted to authorize its members to return to work following the tentative agreement reached Sunday between union negotiators and Hollywood’s studios and streaming services, effectively ending the months-long strike that has paralyzed the industry.

The writers and actors had been negotiating over many similar issues, such as compensation as streaming has changed the entertainment industry and the role of AI in creating movies and shows.

After Tuesday’s WGA development, a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson said in a statement regarding its own negotiations that the union is “reviewing the WGA’s tentative agreement and are committed to achieving a fair and just deal for our members.”

“We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical/Streaming contract and will inform our members when there is negotiations news to share. We will not speculate regarding schedule or next steps,” the spokesperson said Tuesday.

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since July 14, joining the fray a little more than two months after the writers strike began. Since then, the two unions have seemed to operate in lockstep with each other.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

– CNN’s Samantha Delouya and Eva Rothenberg contributed to this report.