Over 100 masked teens ransack and loot Philadelphia stores leading to several arrests, police say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police and witnesses say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday night, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests. Police say an Apple store was one of those hit, but fleeing teenagers dropped iPhones and a pile of iPads. Eyewitness video and news reports showed mobs of masked youngster in hoodies at that store, Lululemon and Foot Locker, where a guard reportedly was assaulted. Police say some arrests were made. No injuries were immediately reported.

