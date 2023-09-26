Fremont County Sheriff’s Office cuts ties with local animal shelter due to budget constrictions

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) announced Monday that it's no longer working with the Fremont County Human Society. This is reportedly due to not having enough money in the budget to pay the FCHS - at least for now.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office stated:

Due to budget constraints the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office will not be able to do animal impounds at the Fremont County Humane Society until we receive our 2024 budgetary funds. Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper claims there are other issues the department has to deal with that are more costly. KRDO learned the Human Society has asked for more money back in 2022 - but Cooper said he simply didn't have the funds. Instead, the money will go toward fixing jail safety concerns and other critical needs.

"I found out that a significant percentage of the detention where in the detention facility was porcelain and that inmates were breaking that and using it as weapons and to do self-harm. That's a safety issue, I spent right at $206,000 to replace all the porcelain with stainless steel. And we also changed the flush valves out with cartridge valves because another issue that we had was inmates would flood their cells and that created damage to the physical plant. And it also I was running up tremendous bills from plumbers," said Cooper.

Cooper said he has to focus on taking care of the humans in Fremont County, not the animals.

"Here's what it boils down to. My responsibility is more to the people in my facility than it is to the animals outside my facility," said Cooper.

Doug Rae with the Humane Society of Fremont County challenged the claim that the HSFC was asking for a lot of money.

"I've been battling with the county for years. It's just that everything hit a head this year. It's my opinion it's a county that believes that I'm asking them way too much money for animal services. I'm not I'm asking them a fraction of what they should be asking them," said Rae.

Still, some residents told KRDO they're concerned about where animals in need in Fremont County will go.

"It puts a huge strain on an already very tenuous situation with animals in the county," said Zoe Katsulos, Fremont County resident. "Are people just going to dump their animals?"

The FCSO said there is no solution right now. However, officials said they're looking into other solutions once they receive their 2024 budget.

Right now, the Humane Society can't take in animals outside of the city limits of Cañon City or Florence.

