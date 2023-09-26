Alaska man charged with threats against Florida sheriff who spoke against antisemitic activity

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man facing murder charges in state court has now also been indicted on federal charges of cyberstalking and threatening a sheriff in Florida who had spoken out against antisemitic activity. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Alaska announced Tuesday that Joshua Wahl is accused of emailing a threat to Michael Chitwood and posting threats against Chitwood on a social media platform popular with far-right extremists. Chitwood is the sheriff of Volusia County, Florida. The indictment alleges the threats began in late March and continued until at least July. The federal online court records system on Tuesday did not yet show an attorney for Wahl in the federal case.

