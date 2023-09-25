Prairie Ave paving project starts September 25th

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo Public Works Department (PPWD) announced the paving project commencement for Prairie Avenue from Pueblo Boulevards to Northern Avenue beginning Monday, September 25.

PPWD anticipates the project will be completed in mid-November.

“South Prairie Avenue has long been in need of improvement due to wear and tear from heavy traffic, weather conditions, and the passage of time,” said City of Pueblo Public Works Director Andrew Hayes.

Preparation for the project began with concrete upgrades and repairs, utility pole relocation, and manhole adjustments.

The project includes resurfacing the entire stretch of Prairie Avenue from Pueblo Boulevard with upgrades including drainage system improvement, replacement of damaged curbs and sidewalks, relocations of a pedestrian crosswalk, and installing a new traffic signal at O’Neal Avenue.

The revitalization of Prairie Avenue is due to a collaboration with the City of Pueblo, the Colorado Department of Transportation, and many community stakeholders.

To track closures and progress on the project, click here.