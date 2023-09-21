US contractor originally from Ethiopia arrested on espionage charges, Justice Department says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a contractor for the U.S. government who is originally from Ethiopia has been arrested on espionage charges, accused of providing a foreign country classified information that he downloaded and printed from his work computer system. The contractor is identified as Abraham Teklu Lemma; he had a top secret security clearance and access to classified information through contracting positions with the departments of State and Justice. According to court documents, he used an encrypted messaging application to transmit maps, photographs and satellite imagery to the foreign government. Court papers do not identify the country Lemma is accused of spying for. The New York Times, which first reported the arrest, said it was Ethiopia.

