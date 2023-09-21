Skip to Content
Mainly sunny and warm for the last couple of days of summer

Published 9:58 AM

Mainly sunny and warm for the last coupled days of summer.

TODAY: Sunny, warm, and breezy this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. The far eastern plains may see a few strong afternoon storms along the Colorado and Kansas border.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool overnight with Friday morning lows in the upper-40s and low-50s.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny and warm Friday with highs once again in the 80s. A weak and dry cold front will work across the area Saturday morning and cool temperatures into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will quickly warm back into the 80s early next week. 

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

