Motorcyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run on Nevada Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A motorcyclist is currently in the hospital for serious, life-threatening conditions following a hit-and-run traffic crash.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the intersection of Vermijo and N. Nevada Ave. around 11:56 a.m. regarding a hit-and-run traffic crash.

Investigation efforts revealed a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Nevada Ave. when a white car turned left in front of them.

The motorcycle driver was taken from the scene to a hospital after sustaining serious, life-threatening injuries.

Due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team was contacted and assumed investigation efforts.

At this time no further information has been released.