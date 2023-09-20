Man who shot Black teen who mistakenly went to his door enters not guilty plea; trial is scheduled

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A white 84-year-old homeowner who is accused of shooting a Black teenager after the high-schooler mistakenly came to his Kansas City home entered a not guilty plea Wednesday. Andrew Lester is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the April 13 shooting of Ralph Yarl. The trial, set to last one week, also was scheduled to begin on Oct. 7, 2024. The not guilty plea, entered by Lester’s attorney, Steve Salmon, is largely a procedural step, and the hearing lasted just five minutes. Lester also pleaded not guilty soon after he was charged, but this is his first court appearance since a judge found sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

