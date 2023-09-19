Neighborhood libraries make reading more accessible and affordable across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman in Colorado Springs is making it easier to get off our cell devices and back into books.

Jessica Paul is one of many people now hosting a free neighborhood library at the edge of her driveway. All the books are free, you just take the one you want and leave behind a book you have already finished.

If you want to get involved in book trading, Paul says there is an app called "The Little Free Library" and it will point you to neighborhood library locations all across town.

"It's just kind of fun. Putting expensive books out for people to trade and share with everyone. There are picture books and chapter books for kids and there are adult books, so there is kind of a little bit for everyone," Paul said.

Paul's library also features dog treats and bags in case you forgot yours. She says this is all just one small way to give back to her community and make reading more affordable.